Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.
NYSE WGO opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
