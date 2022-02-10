Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.