WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $77.03. Approximately 100,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 114,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

