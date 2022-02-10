Wolfe Research Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $146.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGEN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.57.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $21.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

