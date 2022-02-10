Wolverine Trading LLC Has $171,000 Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 86.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 32.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

