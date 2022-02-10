Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 1.09% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of VCLO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.97.

