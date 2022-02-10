Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 1.09% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of VCLO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.97.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.