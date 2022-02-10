Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

WKHS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 336.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

