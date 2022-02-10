WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00017645 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.39 million and $100,142.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.55 or 0.07067977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.94 or 1.00337223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

