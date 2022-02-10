WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$184.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$184.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

WSP traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$169.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.87 billion and a PE ratio of 47.30. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$175.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.70.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

