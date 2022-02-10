W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
NYSE WTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.