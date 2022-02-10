W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 52,601 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

