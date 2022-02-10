Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.81. 513,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 579,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

