Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on the stock.

AUY opened at GBX 305.45 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($5.14).

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

