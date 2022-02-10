Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on the stock.
AUY opened at GBX 305.45 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($5.14).
About Yamana Gold
