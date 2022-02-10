Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 826,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,206,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $48,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.