Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.73.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.36. 1,068,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,459. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.