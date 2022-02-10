Yamana Gold (YRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

