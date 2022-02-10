Yamana Gold (YRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26.
In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
