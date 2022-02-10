Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

YUM stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

