Yum China Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,113 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 756% compared to the average daily volume of 948 call options.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

