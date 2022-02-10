Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post sales of $53.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTBI stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,059. The stock has a market cap of $777.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 88.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

