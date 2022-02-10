Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $12,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

