Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

