Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skeena Resources.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

