Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Univest Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of UVSP opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $887.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Univest Financial by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

