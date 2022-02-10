Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

VLTA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 38,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.