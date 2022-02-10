Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million.
VLTA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 38,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.
About Volta Inc – Class A
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.