Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Zynex reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 9,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,574. The stock has a market cap of $289.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.