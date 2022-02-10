Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 4,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

