Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $23.10 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.37.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

