Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 11,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 231,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

