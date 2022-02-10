Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

TER traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

