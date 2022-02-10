Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $2.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

