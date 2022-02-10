Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $725.01 million, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 95.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

