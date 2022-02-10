Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 5,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.