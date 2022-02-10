Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $235.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.60 million and the highest is $236.26 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43. CONMED has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CONMED by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CONMED by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

