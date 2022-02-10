Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

GDOT traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

