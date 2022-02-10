Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.