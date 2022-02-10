Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.