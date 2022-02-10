Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Model N by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MODN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.97.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.