Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

