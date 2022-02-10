Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

HCSG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 2,639,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

