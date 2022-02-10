Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

