Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
