Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:KDP opened at $38.68 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.