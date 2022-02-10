Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $124.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.63 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 967,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

