Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

TOL traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,909. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

