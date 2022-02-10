Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,015.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 181.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

