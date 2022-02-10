Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

MANH stock opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

