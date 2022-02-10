Zacks Investment Management Purchases 6,522 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.42% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.