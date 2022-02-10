Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

