Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Sell

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,638. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $663.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 163,272 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

