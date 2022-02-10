Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,249.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

