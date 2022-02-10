Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Hold

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

