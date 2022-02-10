Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Hold

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

